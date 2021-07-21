SakeToken Achieves Market Cap of $3.46 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $4,535.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014193 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.80 or 0.00805436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,612,176 coins and its circulating supply is 99,190,237 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

