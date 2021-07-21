salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,777,800.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $240.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
