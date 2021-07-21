Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sally Beauty worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

