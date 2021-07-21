Sally Frykman Sells 1,102 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $10,171.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sally Frykman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Sally Frykman sold 1,474 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $16,774.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.