Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

