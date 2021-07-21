Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

