SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

ETR SAP traded down €1.28 ($1.51) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €121.48 ($142.92). 2,334,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €117.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

