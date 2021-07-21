Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Up 30.3% in June

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,477 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

