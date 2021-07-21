Scholtz & Company LLC Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,565.98. 77,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,398.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

