Scholtz & Company LLC Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.69 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,016. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

