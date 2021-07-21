Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 3,676 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $299.32. The stock had a trading volume of 133,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $351.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

