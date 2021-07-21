Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

