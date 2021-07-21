Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

