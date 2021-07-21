Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,088 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of The E.W. Scripps worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after buying an additional 349,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSP. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

SSP opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total transaction of $2,271,934.66. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.