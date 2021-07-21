Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 89,127 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 89,127 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $129,780.00. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Insiders sold a total of 100,831 shares of company stock worth $6,055,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

