Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,373 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,582,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.