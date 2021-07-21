Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha had issued 27,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SSAAU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

