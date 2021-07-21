Scotiabank Lowers Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$156.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.22.

TSE EQB traded up C$1.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$138.58. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$69.17 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

