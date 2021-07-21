Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

STX stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,871. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $507,862,551.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

