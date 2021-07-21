Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 180,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,871. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

