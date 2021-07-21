SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,173 ($15.33). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,171 ($15.30), with a volume of 1,701,206 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a market cap of £14.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.76.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.