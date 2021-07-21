Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 26,974 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $217,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $209.18. 2,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,378. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.32. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,433 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

