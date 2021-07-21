Select Equity Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,329,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 996,831 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises 4.3% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $1,196,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,915. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

