Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Buys £124.80 in Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($163.05).
Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Ian Cochrane purchased 157 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($164.10).
SFR opened at GBX 78.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.12. The company has a market cap of £241.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. Severfield plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.
About Severfield
Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.
Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.