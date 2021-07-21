SG Americas Securities LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,867 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 44.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,247 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 627.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 233,649 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.49.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.