SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $1,066,176. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.