SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $179,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 137,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.