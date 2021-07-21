SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJAX stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Ajax I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

