SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,280 shares of company stock worth $5,606,452. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.