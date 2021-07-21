SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

