SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

