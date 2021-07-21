Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,524.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,342.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.22.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

