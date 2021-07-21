Shore Capital Downgrades Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to Hold

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sumo Group stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,219,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 378.77. The stock has a market cap of £848.73 million and a P/E ratio of 495.00.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

