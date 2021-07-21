Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CARR traded down GBX 3.36 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 148.64 ($1.94). 39,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £139.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.33. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Get Carr's Group alerts:

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.