Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Expands By 25.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWEQ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,626,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,407,000 after buying an additional 233,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWEQ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

