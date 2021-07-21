Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Rises By 29.9%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 2,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
About FinecoBank Banca Fineco
