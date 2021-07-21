Short Interest in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expands By 24.4%

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

