Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Drops By 28.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 9,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

