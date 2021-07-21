Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Drops By 25.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAT opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.76. Leatt has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 14.00%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

