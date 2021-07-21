Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declines By 27.3%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of VAC traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.13. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,151. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

