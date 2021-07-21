Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rises By 20.0%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

