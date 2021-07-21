Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Rises By 20.0%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
