Short Interest in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Declines By 28.4%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,975 shares of company stock worth $1,111,260. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

