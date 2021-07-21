Short Interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declines By 26.7%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 31,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.