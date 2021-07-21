Short Interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declines By 26.7%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 31,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SLB traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.40.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.