Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Expands By 26.5%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of STRT opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

