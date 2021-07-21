Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Drops By 26.6%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.23. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.