Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declines By 28.5%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

VIRC opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.