Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00047965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.10 or 0.00799002 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

