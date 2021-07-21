Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.58

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $61.30 million and approximately $97,185.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013511 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00781113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

