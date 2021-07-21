SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,113 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $997.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

