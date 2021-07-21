Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

